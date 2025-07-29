Carters Inc (CRI) kicked off at the price of $26.53: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Monday, with Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) stock price up 0.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.3. CRI’s price has ranged from $23.50 to $71.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.63%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -52.40%. With a float of $35.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.6%, operating margin of 8.47%, and the pretax margin is 7.54%.

Carters Inc (CRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Carters Inc is 3.71%, while institutional ownership is 119.27%.

Carters Inc (CRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -23.70% during the next five years compared to -2.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carters Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carters Inc (CRI)

Looking closely at Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.71%.

During the past 100 days, Carters Inc’s (CRI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.64. However, in the short run, Carters Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.39. Second resistance stands at $28.26. The third major resistance level sits at $29.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.93.

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 966.55 million, the company has a total of 36,441K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,844 M while annual income is 185,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 629,830 K while its latest quarter income was 15,540 K.