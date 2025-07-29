Celcuity Inc (CELC) is 186.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Monday, with Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) stock price up 167.18% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.77. CELC’s price has ranged from $7.57 to $19.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -31.53% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.77%. With a float of $30.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.84 million.

In an organization with 87 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Celcuity Inc (CELC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Celcuity Inc is 18.54%, while institutional ownership is 76.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 4,397,605. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 9,325 for $45.12, making the entire transaction worth $420,766.

Celcuity Inc (CELC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.40% during the next five years compared to -31.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Celcuity Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celcuity Inc (CELC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.97 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.87%.

During the past 100 days, Celcuity Inc’s (CELC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.32. However, in the short run, Celcuity Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.81. Second resistance stands at $50.82. The third major resistance level sits at $55.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.98. The third support level lies at $20.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.39 billion, the company has a total of 37,866K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -111,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -37,000 K.