Centene Corp (CNC) posted a -2.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) on Monday, plunged -5.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.39. Within the past 52 weeks, CNC’s price has moved between $26.25 and $80.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.96%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.95%. With a float of $491.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $497.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.49%, operating margin of 1.08%, and the pretax margin is 1.55%.

Centene Corp (CNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Centene Corp is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 98.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 501,970. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 18 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 17,000 for $59.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,750. This insider now owns 19,309 shares in total.

Centene Corp (CNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.08% during the next five years compared to 14.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Centene Corp (CNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corp (CNC)

Looking closely at Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC), its last 5-days average volume was 34.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corp’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.46. However, in the short run, Centene Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.88. Second resistance stands at $28.90. The third major resistance level sits at $29.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.78.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.19 billion based on 497,603K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 163,071 M and income totals 3,305 M. The company made 46,620 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,311 M in sales during its previous quarter.