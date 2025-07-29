CervoMed Inc (CRVO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.85%

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) on Monday, plunged -3.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. Within the past 52 weeks, CRVO’s price has moved between $1.80 and $20.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 56.66% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.65%. With a float of $5.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -636.52%, and the pretax margin is -567.67%.

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CervoMed Inc is 35.25%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 35,811. In this transaction CFO, GC & Secretary of this company bought 4,233 shares at a rate of $8.46, taking the stock ownership to the 5,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’24, when Company’s CFO & GC bought 1,000 for $18.16, making the entire transaction worth $18,160. This insider now owns 1,267 shares in total.

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.48% during the next five years compared to 56.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) Trading Performance Indicators

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CervoMed Inc (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.65%.

During the past 100 days, CervoMed Inc’s (CRVO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.02 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.67 in the near term. At $14.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. The third support level lies at $2.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 75.45 million based on 8,703K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,740 K and income totals -16,290 K. The company made 1,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.