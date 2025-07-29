Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.2 million

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) kicked off on Monday, up 0.88% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $97.06. Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has traded in a range of $61.15-$98.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.26%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.36%. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.95%, operating margin of 12.38%, and the pretax margin is 41.48%.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Charles Schwab Corp is 5.79%, while institutional ownership is 84.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03 ’25, was worth 2,198,154. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $91.59, taking the stock ownership to the 469,714 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 72,000 for $91.43, making the entire transaction worth $6,583,126.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.90% during the next five years compared to 2.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Looking closely at Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW), its last 5-days average volume was 8.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.22%.

During the past 100 days, Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.74. However, in the short run, Charles Schwab Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.36. Second resistance stands at $98.81. The third major resistance level sits at $99.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.00.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 177.90 billion has total of 1,816,970K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,606 M in contrast with the sum of 5,942 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,851 M and last quarter income was 2,126 M.