Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) plunged -3.71 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) opened lower -3.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $309.75. Price fluctuations for CHTR have ranged from $307.34 to $437.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 36.23% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.35% at the time writing. With a float of $94.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.59 million.

In an organization with 94500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.3%, operating margin of 23.98%, and the pretax margin is 13.92%.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Charter Communications Inc is 31.03%, while institutional ownership is 79.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 7,900,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s President-Product & Technology sold 1,551 for $423.81, making the entire transaction worth $657,322. This insider now owns 6,804 shares in total.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.87% during the next five years compared to 36.23% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Charter Communications Inc (CHTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 36.75, a number that is poised to hit 9.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 42.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.75 million. That was better than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.23%.

During the past 100 days, Charter Communications Inc’s (CHTR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 11.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $395.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $370.32. However, in the short run, Charter Communications Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $306.32. Second resistance stands at $314.38. The third major resistance level sits at $319.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $293.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $288.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $280.26.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) Key Stats

There are currently 140,364K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,085 M according to its annual income of 5,083 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,735 M and its income totaled 1,217 M.