Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.76% last month.

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) kicked off on Monday, up 3.96% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $108.72. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRD has traded in a range of $79.83-$171.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.78%. With a float of $57.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 762 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.44%, operating margin of 22.33%, and the pretax margin is 21.35%.

Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Chord Energy Corp is 1.04%, while institutional ownership is 92.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 290,863. In this transaction EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary of this company sold 3,091 shares at a rate of $94.10, taking the stock ownership to the 21,277 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,091 for $94.10, making the entire transaction worth $290,863.

Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chord Energy Corp’s (CHRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chord Energy Corp (CHRD)

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.85%.

During the past 100 days, Chord Energy Corp’s (CHRD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.79 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.08 in the near term. At $115.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $117.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.25. The third support level lies at $108.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.53 billion has total of 57,755K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,251 M in contrast with the sum of 848,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,215 M and last quarter income was 218,610 K.