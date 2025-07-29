Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 151,270 K

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) kicked off on Monday, down -4.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.47. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has traded in a range of $1.86-$7.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -129.25% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.49%. With a float of $228.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.86 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 4.83%, operating margin of -88.61%, and the pretax margin is -84.56%.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc is 31.93%, while institutional ownership is 41.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 3,340,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $6.68, taking the stock ownership to the 92,378,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $3,275,000. This insider now owns 92,878,292 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 37.44 million. That was better than the volume of 21.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.85%.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.50. Second resistance stands at $6.85. The third major resistance level sits at $7.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.39.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.07 billion has total of 335,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 151,270 K in contrast with the sum of -44,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,960 K and last quarter income was -38,980 K.