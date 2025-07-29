Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) last year’s performance of -28.32% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) on Monday, soared 5.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $31.1. Within the past 52 weeks, CIVI’s price has moved between $22.79 and $69.97.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.13% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.70%. With a float of $87.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.58 million.

The firm has a total of 655 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.32%, operating margin of 20.97%, and the pretax margin is 22.07%.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Civitas Resources Inc is 5.46%, while institutional ownership is 102.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 875,074. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 31,010 shares at a rate of $28.22, taking the stock ownership to the 89,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 7,000 for $27.67, making the entire transaction worth $193,690. This insider now owns 39,805 shares in total.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.06% during the next five years compared to 21.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Civitas Resources Inc, CIVI], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.05%.

During the past 100 days, Civitas Resources Inc’s (CIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.94. The third major resistance level sits at $34.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.47.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.04 billion based on 92,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,207 M and income totals 838,720 K. The company made 1,194 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 186,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.