Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On Monday, Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) opened higher 10.34% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for CLYM have ranged from $1.05 to $9.05 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -40.44%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.18% at the time writing. With a float of $58.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Climb Bio Inc is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 25,154. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,618 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 48,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Finance & CAO sold 1,242 for $1.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,540. This insider now owns 18,888 shares in total.

Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.24% during the next five years compared to -40.44% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Climb Bio Inc (CLYM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)

The latest stats from [Climb Bio Inc, CLYM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.88%.

During the past 100 days, Climb Bio Inc’s (CLYM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0995 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1023 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0327. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6796. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7592. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8690. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3804. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3008.

Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) Key Stats

There are currently 67,576K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -73,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,780 K.