Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.53% last month.

On Monday, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) was -1.15% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. A 52-week range for CLOV has been $1.50 – $4.87.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -237.67% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.85%. With a float of $382.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 570 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.37%, operating margin of -1.64%, and the pretax margin is -1.64%.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clover Health Investments Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp is 24.87%, while institutional ownership is 21.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 390,194. In this transaction CEO, Counterpart Health of this company sold 118,600 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 1,494,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s CEO, Counterpart Health sold 91,197 for $3.32, making the entire transaction worth $302,774. This insider now owns 1,403,701 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) saw its 5-day average volume 11.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.32%.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.06 in the near term. At $3.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. The third support level lies at $2.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

There are 508,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.53 billion. As of now, sales total 1,371 M while income totals -43,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 462,330 K while its last quarter net income were -1,270 K.