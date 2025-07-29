Coherent Corp (COHR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.47 million

On Monday, Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) opened higher 4.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $100.14. Price fluctuations for COHR have ranged from $45.58 to $113.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 109.54% at the time writing. With a float of $153.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.35 million.

The firm has a total of 26000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.47%, operating margin of 8.33%, and the pretax margin is 2.98%.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coherent Corp is 1.36%, while institutional ownership is 93.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 526,436. In this transaction EVP of Aerospace & Defense of this company sold 5,458 shares at a rate of $96.45, taking the stock ownership to the 45,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s EVP of Aerospace & Defense sold 3,100 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $310,000. This insider now owns 42,024 shares in total.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coherent Corp (COHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coherent Corp (COHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coherent Corp, COHR], we can find that recorded value of 2.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.44%.

During the past 100 days, Coherent Corp’s (COHR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.13. The third major resistance level sits at $107.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.07.

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) Key Stats

There are currently 155,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,708 M according to its annual income of -156,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,498 M and its income totaled 15,710 K.