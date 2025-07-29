Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) plunged -3.11 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) kicked off on Monday, down -3.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $391.66. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has traded in a range of $142.58-$444.64.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.57%. With a float of $201.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.96 million.

In an organization with 3772 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.64%, operating margin of 33.05%, and the pretax margin is 23.3%.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc is 20.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 78,898,428. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 198,300 shares at a rate of $397.87, taking the stock ownership to the 526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 183,506 for $397.17, making the entire transaction worth $72,882,582. This insider now owns 526 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.73%.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $317.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $258.69. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $391.50. Second resistance stands at $403.51. The third major resistance level sits at $411.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $371.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $363.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $351.24.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.66 billion has total of 253,879K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,564 M in contrast with the sum of 2,579 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,034 M and last quarter income was 65,610 K.