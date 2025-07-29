Comcast Corp (CMCSA) plunged -0.45 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was -0.45% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $33.68. A 52-week range for CMCSA has been $31.44 – $45.31.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.89%. With a float of $3.70 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.73 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 182000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.36%, operating margin of 18.73%, and the pretax margin is 14.62%.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Comcast Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Comcast Corp is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 27 ’24, was worth 10,061,170. In this transaction Chairman of Board & CEO of this company sold 235,051 shares at a rate of $42.80, taking the stock ownership to the 6,434,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Chairman of Board & CEO sold 234,464 for $42.66, making the entire transaction worth $10,002,633. This insider now owns 6,669,928 shares in total.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.22% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Comcast Corp (CMCSA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 19.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 24.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.57%.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 31.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.75 in the near term. At $33.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.86.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

There are 3,733,704K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 125.19 billion. As of now, sales total 123,731 M while income totals 16,192 M. Its latest quarter income was 29,887 M while its last quarter net income were 3,375 M.