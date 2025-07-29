Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) with a beta value of 1.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) opened lower -6.86% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Price fluctuations for CYH have ranged from $2.24 to $6.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.02%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.09% at the time writing. With a float of $120.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.41%, operating margin of 6.87%, and the pretax margin is 1.19%.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems, Inc is 14.19%, while institutional ownership is 76.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21 ’25, was worth 84,159. In this transaction President and CMO of this company sold 23,875 shares at a rate of $3.52, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,875 for $3.52, making the entire transaction worth $84,040.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH)

Looking closely at Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH), its last 5-days average volume was 9.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.22%.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems, Inc’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. However, in the short run, Community Health Systems, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.71. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.33.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

There are currently 140,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 361.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,634 M according to its annual income of -516,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,159 M and its income totaled -13,000 K.