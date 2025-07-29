Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) plunged -0.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) opened lower -0.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.21. Price fluctuations for CAG have ranged from $18.67 to $33.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.92% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.45% at the time writing. With a float of $474.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.86%, operating margin of 11.99%, and the pretax margin is 9.96%.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’24, was worth 1,211,600. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $30.29, taking the stock ownership to the 161,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $30.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,211,583.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.36% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) saw its 5-day average volume 10.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.25%.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.44 in the near term. At $19.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.49.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

There are currently 477,443K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,613 M according to its annual income of 1,152 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,782 M and its income totaled 256,000 K.