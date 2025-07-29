CorMedix Inc (CRMD) posted a 9.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) kicked off on Monday, up 4.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has traded in a range of $3.61-$17.43.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 456.19%. With a float of $72.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.43 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 95.19%, operating margin of 17.53%, and the pretax margin is 20.81%.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CorMedix Inc is 2.75%, while institutional ownership is 32.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31 ’24, was worth 14,985. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 52,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’24, when Company’s EVP sold 140,027 for $11.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,565,670. This insider now owns 45,397 shares in total.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CorMedix Inc’s (CRMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc (CRMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CorMedix Inc, CRMD], we can find that recorded value of 3.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.59%.

During the past 100 days, CorMedix Inc’s (CRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 53.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.49. The third major resistance level sits at $12.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.88.

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 891.66 million has total of 67,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,470 K in contrast with the sum of -17,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,080 K and last quarter income was 20,640 K.