Coupang Inc (CPNG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.84% last month.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) kicked off on Monday, down -0.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $30.25. Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has traded in a range of $18.16-$31.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 282.77%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

In an organization with 95000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.68%, operating margin of 1.77%, and the pretax margin is 2.03%.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc is 31.03%, while institutional ownership is 54.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 282,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $28.25, taking the stock ownership to the 309,542,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Shareholder proposed sale 10,000,000 for $28.31, making the entire transaction worth $283,100,000.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.64 million. That was better than the volume of 9.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.44%.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.05. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.37. Second resistance stands at $30.69. The third major resistance level sits at $30.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.65. The third support level lies at $29.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.58 billion has total of 1,815,613K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,268 M in contrast with the sum of 154,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,908 M and last quarter income was 107,000 K.