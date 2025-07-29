CRDL (Cardiol Therapeutics Inc) climbed 6.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) was 6.25% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. A 52-week range for CRDL has been $0.77 – $2.63.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.60%. With a float of $78.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.61 million.

The firm has a total of 22 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardiol Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is 4.78%, while institutional ownership is 9.51%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.61% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, CRDL], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.11%.

During the past 100 days, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s (CRDL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0993 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0912 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3493. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2333.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Key Stats

There are 82,650K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 126.45 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -26,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,290 K.