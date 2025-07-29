CSX Corp (CSX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.64% last month.

On Monday, CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) opened lower -0.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $35.76. Price fluctuations for CSX have ranged from $26.22 to $37.10 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.12% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.88% at the time writing. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

In an organization with 23500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.55%, operating margin of 33.8%, and the pretax margin is 28.76%.

CSX Corp (CSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CSX Corp is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 77.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 47,115. In this transaction EVP – CD&TO of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $31.41, taking the stock ownership to the 83,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’24, when Company’s EVP & CLO sold 118,588 for $35.39, making the entire transaction worth $4,197,315. This insider now owns 202,991 shares in total.

CSX Corp (CSX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.37% during the next five years compared to 5.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CSX Corp (CSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corp (CSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 28.25 million. That was better than the volume of 15.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.70%.

During the past 100 days, CSX Corp’s (CSX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.22. However, in the short run, CSX Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.08. Second resistance stands at $36.44. The third major resistance level sits at $36.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.14. The third support level lies at $34.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,864,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,540 M according to its annual income of 3,470 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,423 M and its income totaled 646,000 K.