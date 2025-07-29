Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 290,420 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) stock price up 6.57% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $61.69. CUBI’s price has ranged from $40.75 to $68.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 19.93% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.26%. With a float of $28.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.38%, operating margin of 6.33%, and the pretax margin is 13.35%.

Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Customers Bancorp Inc is 8.92%, while institutional ownership is 91.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 3,806,846. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 67,000 shares at a rate of $56.82, taking the stock ownership to the 965,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31 ’25, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 33,173 for $57.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,899,138. This insider now owns 1,032,723 shares in total.

Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Customers Bancorp Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.19%.

During the past 100 days, Customers Bancorp Inc’s (CUBI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.05 in the near term. At $68.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.45.

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.08 billion, the company has a total of 31,588K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,388 M while annual income is 181,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 290,420 K while its latest quarter income was 12,910 K.