CVR Energy Inc (CVI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.13%

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) kicked off on Monday, up 3.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.81. Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has traded in a range of $15.10-$32.67.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -55.02% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.69%. With a float of $30.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

In an organization with 1595 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.43%, operating margin of -2.34%, and the pretax margin is -3.27%.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of CVR Energy Inc is 70.05%, while institutional ownership is 30.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29 ’25, was worth 143,986. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 7,907 shares at a rate of $18.21, taking the stock ownership to the 70,418,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 41,130 for $18.16, making the entire transaction worth $746,921. This insider now owns 70,410,564 shares in total.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CVR Energy Inc’s (CVI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.25%.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.34. However, in the short run, CVR Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.03. Second resistance stands at $29.35. The third major resistance level sits at $29.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.70. The third support level lies at $27.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.89 billion has total of 100,530K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,610 M in contrast with the sum of 7,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,646 M and last quarter income was -123,000 K.