CVS Health Corp (CVS) plunged -1.75 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) opened lower -1.75% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $60.7. Price fluctuations for CVS have ranged from $43.56 to $72.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -6.37% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.27 billion.

In an organization with 300000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.05%, operating margin of 2.54%, and the pretax margin is 1.9%.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CVS Health Corp is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 86.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 100,009. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,570 shares at a rate of $63.70, taking the stock ownership to the 12,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,276,068 for $67.86, making the entire transaction worth $154,444,758. This insider now owns 9,670,731 shares in total.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.08% during the next five years compared to -6.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CVS Health Corp (CVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.26%.

During the past 100 days, CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.73. However, in the short run, CVS Health Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.73. Second resistance stands at $61.82. The third major resistance level sits at $62.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.17.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,265,019K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 372,809 M according to its annual income of 4,614 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,588 M and its income totaled 1,779 M.