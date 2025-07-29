D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 34.13 million

On Monday, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) was -2.76% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.87. A 52-week range for QBTS has been $0.75 – $20.56.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -0.61%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.42%. With a float of $295.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 220 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.23%, operating margin of -332.34%, and the pretax margin is -617.83%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D-Wave Quantum Inc stocks. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc is 5.36%, while institutional ownership is 29.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 950,854. In this transaction Director of this company sold 58,644 shares at a rate of $16.21, taking the stock ownership to the 132,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 13,000 for $16.04, making the entire transaction worth $208,520. This insider now owns 119,673 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.29% during the next five years compared to -0.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 268.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 71.02 million, its volume of 47.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.92%.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.26 in the near term. At $20.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.00.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

There are 292,191K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.73 billion. As of now, sales total 8,830 K while income totals -143,880 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,000 K while its last quarter net income were -5,420 K.