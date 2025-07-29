Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) with a beta value of 1.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) kicked off on Monday, down -3.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $116.85. Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has traded in a range of $93.72-$223.98.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 31.59%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.06%. With a float of $146.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.97%, operating margin of 23.64%, and the pretax margin is 24.92%.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Deckers Outdoor Corp is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 99.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 1,581,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $104.60, making the entire transaction worth $523,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 31.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.49 million, its volume of 7.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.91%.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 42.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.95 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $117.23 in the near term. At $122.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.79.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.80 billion has total of 149,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,986 M in contrast with the sum of 966,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,022 M and last quarter income was 151,410 K.