Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is expecting 10.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) was 4.09% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $144.61. A 52-week range for FANG has been $114.00 – $202.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 60.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.79%. With a float of $187.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1983 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.0%, operating margin of 38.51%, and the pretax margin is 41.72%.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diamondback Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Diamondback Energy Inc is 35.88%, while institutional ownership is 56.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 942,012. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,066 shares at a rate of $155.29, taking the stock ownership to the 1,078,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 87 for $155.03, making the entire transaction worth $13,487. This insider now owns 1,078,864 shares in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.59% during the next five years compared to 60.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.35, a number that is poised to hit 2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Looking closely at Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.00%.

During the past 100 days, Diamondback Energy Inc’s (FANG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.51. However, in the short run, Diamondback Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.34. Second resistance stands at $154.17. The third major resistance level sits at $157.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.34.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Key Stats

There are 292,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.98 billion. As of now, sales total 11,066 M while income totals 3,338 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,048 M while its last quarter net income were 1,405 M.