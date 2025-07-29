Dnow Inc (DNOW) volume exceeds 1.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) kicked off on Monday, up 4.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.13. Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has traded in a range of $11.42-$18.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.66%. With a float of $102.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.79%, operating margin of 4.98%, and the pretax margin is 4.77%.

Dnow Inc (DNOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Dnow Inc is 2.35%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 174,700. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.47, taking the stock ownership to the 114,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $17.18, making the entire transaction worth $171,800.

Dnow Inc (DNOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dnow Inc’s (DNOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dnow Inc (DNOW)

Looking closely at Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.34%.

During the past 100 days, Dnow Inc’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 62.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.65. However, in the short run, Dnow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.06. Second resistance stands at $16.28. The third major resistance level sits at $16.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.77.

Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 105,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,373 M in contrast with the sum of 81,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 599,000 K and last quarter income was 22,000 K.