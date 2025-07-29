Dow Inc (DOW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.30% last month.

On Monday, Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) was 0.78% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $25.51. A 52-week range for DOW has been $24.37 – $55.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -143.53%. With a float of $703.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $708.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.64%, operating margin of 1.97%, and the pretax margin is -1.17%.

Dow Inc (DOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dow Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Dow Inc is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 67.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 26,197. In this transaction Director of this company bought 675 shares at a rate of $38.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,339 for $40.87, making the entire transaction worth $299,932. This insider now owns 10,924 shares in total.

Dow Inc (DOW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dow Inc (DOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc (DOW)

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) saw its 5-day average volume 30.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.28%.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.25 in the near term. At $26.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.38. The third support level lies at $23.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are 706,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.17 billion. As of now, sales total 42,964 M while income totals 1,116 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,431 M while its last quarter net income were -307,000 K.