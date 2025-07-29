Dynex Capital, Inc (DX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) opened lower -0.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.75. Price fluctuations for DX have ranged from $10.79 to $14.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 419.08% at the time writing. With a float of $104.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.62%, operating margin of 138.46%, and the pretax margin is 59.96%.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital, Inc is 2.07%, while institutional ownership is 49.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30 ’24, was worth 215,767. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 14,709 for $12.59, making the entire transaction worth $185,186.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 419.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital, Inc (DX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.87%.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital, Inc’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.77 in the near term. At $12.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.37.

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

There are currently 107,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 319,530 K according to its annual income of 113,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,060 K and its income totaled -3,080 K.