Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 580,700 K

On Monday, Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) opened lower -3.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.0. Price fluctuations for EPC have ranged from $22.61 to $40.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.49% at the time writing. With a float of $46.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.6%, operating margin of 8.37%, and the pretax margin is 4.83%.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edgewell Personal Care Co is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 105.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 692,632. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 32,391 for $30.63, making the entire transaction worth $992,136.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

The latest stats from [Edgewell Personal Care Co, EPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.53 million was inferior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.56%.

During the past 100 days, Edgewell Personal Care Co’s (EPC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.15. The third major resistance level sits at $27.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.19.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) Key Stats

There are currently 47,030K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,254 M according to its annual income of 98,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 580,700 K and its income totaled 29,000 K.