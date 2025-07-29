Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) 20 Days SMA touches -0.57%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Monday, with Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) stock price up 0.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $151.68. EA’s price has ranged from $115.21 to $168.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -16.24%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.57%. With a float of $226.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $252.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.08%, operating margin of 20.45%, and the pretax margin is 21.53%.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts, Inc is 9.74%, while institutional ownership is 88.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 761,046. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $152.21, taking the stock ownership to the 57,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Global Affairs and CLO sold 1,500 for $148.32, making the entire transaction worth $222,486. This insider now owns 28,448 shares in total.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.32% during the next five years compared to -16.24% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electronic Arts, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts, Inc (EA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.5 million, its volume of 2.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.44%.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts, Inc’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 69.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $152.92 in the near term. At $153.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $154.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.10.

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.19 billion, the company has a total of 251,272K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,463 M while annual income is 1,121 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,895 M while its latest quarter income was 254,000 K.