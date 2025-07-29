Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) is 17.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) was -3.32% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.73. A 52-week range for EXK has been $2.46 – $6.04.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 18.21% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 225.93%. With a float of $288.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.54 million.

In an organization with 1539 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.35%, operating margin of 3.91%, and the pretax margin is -24.89%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Endeavour Silver Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Endeavour Silver Corp is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 38.96%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 150.84% during the next five years compared to 18.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.12%.

During the past 100 days, Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) raw stochastic average was set at 83.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.26. However, in the short run, Endeavour Silver Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.66. Second resistance stands at $5.79. The third major resistance level sits at $5.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.31. The third support level lies at $5.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Key Stats

There are 289,540K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.60 billion. As of now, sales total 217,640 K while income totals -31,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 63,500 K while its last quarter net income were -32,910 K.