Energy Transfer LP (ET) kicked off at the price of $17.78: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) was 0.34% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.72. A 52-week range for ET has been $14.60 – $21.45.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -0.73%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.01%. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.43 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16248 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.3%, operating margin of 11.27%, and the pretax margin is 8.63%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Transfer LP stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Transfer LP is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 30.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 25,299. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,369 shares at a rate of $18.48, taking the stock ownership to the 24,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,369 for $18.41, making the entire transaction worth $25,196.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.76% during the next five years compared to -0.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Transfer LP (ET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.61 million, its volume of 12.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.93%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) raw stochastic average was set at 70.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.95 in the near term. At $18.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.35.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Key Stats

There are 3,431,778K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.02 billion. As of now, sales total 82,671 M while income totals 4,448 M. Its latest quarter income was 21,020 M while its last quarter net income were 1,255 M.