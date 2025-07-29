Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) with a beta value of 0.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) on Monday, plunged -8.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Within the past 52 weeks, NRGV’s price has moved between $0.60 and $2.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.27%. With a float of $87.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.24 million.

The firm has a total of 163 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.15%, operating margin of -263.95%, and the pretax margin is -288.24%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc is 43.95%, while institutional ownership is 24.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 12,195. In this transaction Chief Engineering Officer of this company sold 15,046 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,181,042 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 33,897 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $27,474. This insider now owns 1,266,103 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc, NRGV], we can find that recorded value of 3.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.96%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 58.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1221 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1001 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8905, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3072. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9133.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 188.81 million based on 156,044K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,200 K and income totals -135,750 K. The company made 8,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.