Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) with a beta value of 1.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock price down -1.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $35.41. ENPH’s price has ranged from $33.01 to $130.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -9.43%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.62%. With a float of $125.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2781 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.0%, operating margin of 11.93%, and the pretax margin is 14.13%.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc is 3.75%, while institutional ownership is 89.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25 ’25, was worth 185,390. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $46.35, taking the stock ownership to the 1,598,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 1,319 for $63.32, making the entire transaction worth $83,519. This insider now owns 78,524 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to -9.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enphase Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.43 million, its volume of 14.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.42%.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 5.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.76 in the near term. At $36.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.90.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.57 billion, the company has a total of 130,751K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,330 M while annual income is 102,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 356,080 K while its latest quarter income was 29,730 K.