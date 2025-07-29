EQT Corp (EQT) volume exceeds 15.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) kicked off on Monday, down -0.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $52.19. Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has traded in a range of $30.02-$61.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.39%. With a float of $618.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1461 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.01%, operating margin of 21.87%, and the pretax margin is 22.77%.

EQT Corp (EQT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of EQT Corp is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 91.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 646,030. In this transaction EVP UPSTREAM of this company sold 12,438 shares at a rate of $51.94, taking the stock ownership to the 13,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,439 for $51.94, making the entire transaction worth $646,042.

EQT Corp (EQT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EQT Corp’s (EQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EQT Corp (EQT)

The latest stats from [EQT Corp, EQT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.88 million was superior to 8.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.66%.

During the past 100 days, EQT Corp’s (EQT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.60. The third major resistance level sits at $54.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.38.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.39 billion has total of 624,057K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,273 M in contrast with the sum of 230,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,740 M and last quarter income was 242,140 K.