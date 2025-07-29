Expand Energy Corp (EXE) with a beta value of 0.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) on Monday, plunged -0.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $98.17. Within the past 52 weeks, EXE’s price has moved between $69.12 and $123.35.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.08% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 391.27%. With a float of $221.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.7%, operating margin of -20.0%, and the pretax margin is -22.28%.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Expand Energy Corp is 6.85%, while institutional ownership is 89.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 248,750. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $99.50, taking the stock ownership to the 107,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 02 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 4,972 for $100.48, making the entire transaction worth $499,562.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 99.35% during the next five years compared to 38.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expand Energy Corp (EXE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expand Energy Corp, EXE], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.07%.

During the past 100 days, Expand Energy Corp’s (EXE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.44. The third major resistance level sits at $100.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.50.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.35 billion based on 237,979K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,235 M and income totals -714,000 K. The company made 2,196 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -249,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.