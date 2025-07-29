Ford Motor Co (F) volume exceeds 54.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday, plunged -1.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Within the past 52 weeks, F’s price has moved between $8.44 and $11.97.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 162.64% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.81%. With a float of $3.89 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.13 billion.

In an organization with 171000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.99%, operating margin of 2.34%, and the pretax margin is 3.41%.

Ford Motor Co (F) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Co is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 60.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 345,000. In this transaction President, Ford Blue & Model e of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 83,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s President, Ford Blue & Model e sold 30,000 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 113,939 shares in total.

Ford Motor Co (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.52% during the next five years compared to 162.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Ford Motor Co (F) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.97 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Co (F)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 65.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 103.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.29%.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Co’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 80.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.33. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.43. Second resistance stands at $11.58. The third major resistance level sits at $11.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.95.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.86 billion based on 3,976,549K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 184,992 M and income totals 5,879 M. The company made 40,659 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 471,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.