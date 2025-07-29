Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.7 million

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) kicked off on Monday, down -6.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has traded in a range of $3.58-$16.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 32.19%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.63%. With a float of $22.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 584 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -24.54%, operating margin of -110.73%, and the pretax margin is -111.84%.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Fuelcell Energy Inc is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 37.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 124,651.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.28% during the next five years compared to 32.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fuelcell Energy Inc’s (FCEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.42, a number that is poised to hit -1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 2.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.53%.

During the past 100 days, Fuelcell Energy Inc’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.55 in the near term. At $5.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.64.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.11 million has total of 22,791K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 112,130 K in contrast with the sum of -126,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,410 K and last quarter income was -38,050 K.