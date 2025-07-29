Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,540 M

A new trading day began on Monday, with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) stock price up 0.70% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.43. YMM’s price has ranged from $6.66 to $13.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $889.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.30 million.

In an organization with 7185 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.47%, operating margin of 28.84%, and the pretax margin is 36.1%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is 5.31%, while institutional ownership is 63.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 15,480,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,059,947 for $12.61, making the entire transaction worth $13,364,024.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.38 million. That was better than the volume of 8.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.03%.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.26. However, in the short run, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.69. Second resistance stands at $11.86. The third major resistance level sits at $12.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.07.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.81 billion, the company has a total of 1,045,894K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,540 M while annual income is 420,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 372,060 K while its latest quarter income was 174,810 K.