Gamestop Corporation (GME) 20 Days SMA touches -2.24%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Monday, with Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) stock price down -1.50% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $23.33. GME’s price has ranged from $18.73 to $35.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.27%. With a float of $408.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.55%, operating margin of 1.57%, and the pretax margin is 6.02%.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Gamestop Corporation is 8.64%, while institutional ownership is 33.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 267,315. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 11,055 shares at a rate of $24.18, taking the stock ownership to the 116,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 24 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 30 for $23.81, making the entire transaction worth $714. This insider now owns 116,751 shares in total.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gamestop Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gamestop Corporation (GME)

Looking closely at Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME), its last 5-days average volume was 9.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.68%.

During the past 100 days, Gamestop Corporation’s (GME) raw stochastic average was set at 14.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.07. However, in the short run, Gamestop Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.38. Second resistance stands at $23.77. The third major resistance level sits at $23.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.16.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.28 billion, the company has a total of 447,336K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,823 M while annual income is 131,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 732,400 K while its latest quarter income was 44,800 K.