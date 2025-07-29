GAP (Gap, Inc) dropped -1.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) stock price down -1.26% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.66. GAP’s price has ranged from $16.99 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 18.81%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.41%. With a float of $241.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $374.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.38%, operating margin of 7.7%, and the pretax margin is 7.86%.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Gap, Inc is 35.38%, while institutional ownership is 63.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 1,150,739. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,290 for $22.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,115,030.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.96% during the next five years compared to 18.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gap, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gap, Inc (GAP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.08 million, its volume of 6.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.39%.

During the past 100 days, Gap, Inc’s (GAP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.65 in the near term. At $20.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.81.

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.61 billion, the company has a total of 376,604K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,086 M while annual income is 844,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,463 M while its latest quarter income was 193,000 K.