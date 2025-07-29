GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) volume exceeds 1.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) kicked off on Monday, up 6.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $79.83. Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has traded in a range of $25.32-$117.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 96.65%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 327.64%. With a float of $24.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.93%, operating margin of -4.2%, and the pretax margin is -11.62%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp is 12.78%, while institutional ownership is 101.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 09 ’25, was worth 490,854. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 5,278 shares at a rate of $93.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,220 for $93.00, making the entire transaction worth $299,460. This insider now owns 1,720 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 327.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 120.66% during the next five years compared to 96.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeneDx Holdings Corp’s (WGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS)

Looking closely at GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.77%.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.50. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.07. Second resistance stands at $89.22. The third major resistance level sits at $93.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.68.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.42 billion has total of 28,533K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 305,450 K in contrast with the sum of -52,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,120 K and last quarter income was -6,530 K.