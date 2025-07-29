General Mills, Inc (GIS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.03% last month.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) on Monday, plunged -2.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $51.07. Within the past 52 weeks, GIS’s price has moved between $49.04 and $75.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.88%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.22%. With a float of $540.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $542.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.15%, operating margin of 16.96%, and the pretax margin is 14.55%.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of General Mills, Inc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 322,062. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Segment President sold 3,643 for $54.12, making the entire transaction worth $197,159. This insider now owns 33,073 shares in total.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.14% during the next five years compared to 2.88% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Trading Performance Indicators

General Mills, Inc (GIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.43 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Mills, Inc (GIS)

The latest stats from [General Mills, Inc, GIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.46 million was inferior to 5.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%.

During the past 100 days, General Mills, Inc’s (GIS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.03 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.96. The third major resistance level sits at $51.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.24. The third support level lies at $48.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.04 billion based on 542,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,487 M and income totals 2,295 M. The company made 4,556 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 294,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.