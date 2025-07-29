General Motors Company (GM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on Monday, soared 0.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $53.4. Within the past 52 weeks, GM’s price has moved between $38.96 and $61.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.84%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.58%. With a float of $949.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $957.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.0%, operating margin of 5.68%, and the pretax margin is 3.79%.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 89.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 26 ’25, was worth 3,421,004. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 12,000 for $50.66, making the entire transaction worth $607,920. This insider now owns 13,714 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.97% during the next five years compared to 6.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

General Motors Company (GM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.05 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

The latest stats from [General Motors Company, GM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.62 million was superior to 12.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.23%.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.38. The third major resistance level sits at $54.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.10.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 50.89 billion based on 952,078K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 187,442 M and income totals 6,008 M. The company made 44,020 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,784 M in sales during its previous quarter.