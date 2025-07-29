Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,950 K

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) kicked off on Monday, down -6.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has traded in a range of $0.43-$11.18.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 78.99% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.99%. With a float of $25.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.12%, operating margin of -441.15%, and the pretax margin is -439.02%.

Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Geovax Labs Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 10.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 9,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 11,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10 ’25, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 6,000 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $5,940. This insider now owns 6,191 shares in total.

Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Geovax Labs Inc’s (GOVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.93%.

During the past 100 days, Geovax Labs Inc’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0715 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1049 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8978, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5919. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7950 in the near term. At $0.8499, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8888. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7012, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6623. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6074.

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.62 million has total of 15,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,950 K in contrast with the sum of -24,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,640 K and last quarter income was -5,360 K.