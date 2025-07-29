Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is expecting 10.46% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on Monday, down -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.98-$5.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 51.71% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 285.25%. With a float of $2.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

The firm has a total of 11267 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.48%, operating margin of -2.23%, and the pretax margin is 1.03%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 40.00%, while institutional ownership is 46.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 09 ’25, was worth 112,613. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 114,000 for $4.90, making the entire transaction worth $558,600.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 285.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 31.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 36.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.48%.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.12.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.51 billion has total of 4,027,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,797 M in contrast with the sum of -105,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 773,000 K and last quarter income was 24,000 K.