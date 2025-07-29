Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,560 K

On Monday, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) was -10.74% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for GRYP has been $0.13 – $2.93.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 17.25% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.76%. With a float of $45.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.99 million.

In an organization with 3 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.99%, operating margin of -152.89%, and the pretax margin is -121.36%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc is 36.83%, while institutional ownership is 5.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 10,548. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,139 shares at a rate of $1.30, taking the stock ownership to the 613,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 474,339 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $615,692. This insider now owns 621,644 shares in total.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.99%.

During the past 100 days, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s (GRYP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1238 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1176 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6020. However, in the short run, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1667. Second resistance stands at $1.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9067.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Key Stats

There are 72,558K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.36 million. As of now, sales total 20,540 K while income totals -21,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,560 K while its last quarter net income were -6,280 K.