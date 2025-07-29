Haleon plc ADR (HLN) is expecting -4.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) opened lower -1.82% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Price fluctuations for HLN have ranged from $8.86 to $11.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.92% at the time writing. With a float of $4.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.49 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.62%, operating margin of 19.7%, and the pretax margin is 17.0%.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Haleon plc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.51% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Haleon plc ADR (HLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40 and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Haleon plc ADR (HLN)

Looking closely at Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN), its last 5-days average volume was 12.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.47%.

During the past 100 days, Haleon plc ADR’s (HLN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.03. However, in the short run, Haleon plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.77. Second resistance stands at $9.85. The third major resistance level sits at $9.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.52.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Key Stats

There are currently 4,492,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,355 M according to its annual income of 1,843 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,535 M and its income totaled 296,010 K.