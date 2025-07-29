Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) is expecting 14.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) on Monday, soared 3.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.19. Within the past 52 weeks, HNRG’s price has moved between $4.86 and $19.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -24.05%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.01%. With a float of $28.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 615 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.09%, operating margin of -50.73%, and the pretax margin is -54.72%.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hallador Energy Co is 34.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 1,863,619. In this transaction Director of this company sold 97,837 shares at a rate of $19.05, taking the stock ownership to the 139,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s DIRECTOR proposed sale 169,469 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,050,442.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Looking closely at Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.70%.

During the past 100 days, Hallador Energy Co’s (HNRG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. However, in the short run, Hallador Energy Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.27. Second resistance stands at $17.71. The third major resistance level sits at $18.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.81.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 722.86 million based on 42,976K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 404,390 K and income totals -226,140 K. The company made 117,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.